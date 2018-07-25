Woman reports domestic abuse

OKEECHOBEE — A 25-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested Monday afternoon for his alleged battery of his live-in girlfriend that supposedly took place in front of her two young children.

Justin Michael Neff, 25, U.S. 441 Southeast, Okeechobee, was arrested July 23 by Deputy Devon Satallante on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. His bond was set at $2.500.

According to an incident report by Deputy Devon Satallante, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at 5:33 a.m. on July 22, he responded to Walmart, located in the 2100 block of South Parrott Avenue, in regards to a battery complaint.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Satallante reported that Okeechobee Police Department had made contact with the involved female. Deputy Satallante then asked the woman what happened.

She replied that at 8 p.m. the night before, she and her live-in boyfriend, Neff, had a verbal dispute. The confrontation became physical when Neff supposedly pushed her to the ground, got on top of her and put his hands around her neck, making it difficult to breathe. Neff then reportedly hit her in the left eye with a closed fist.

The woman continued her statement, that when Neff got off of her she was able to get into another room away from him but was afraid to report the incident earlier out of fear for her two children’s safety. The report stated that due to the incident occurring in the presence of young children a copy of the report would be sent to the Department of Children’s and Families for further investigation.

The complainant sustained an abrasion on her right knee from when she was pushed to the ground, her left eye was swollen and bruised along with bruising around her neck and both forearms. Digital photographs were taken of the woman’s injuries and submitted as evidence.

The report concluded that the woman wished to pursue criminal charges against Neff for the alleged offense, completed and signed a sworn written statement as well as a victim’s notification form and domestic violence questionnaire, which were turned in to law enforcement. The complainant was provided an agency business card by Deputy Satallante along with a victim’s rights’ packet.

Neff was admitted into Raulerson Hospital due to a medical condition and later arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail for the aforementioned charge.