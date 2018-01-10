Woman charged with DUI after passing out in drive-thru

OKEECHOBEE — A 26-year-old Okeechobee woman was arrested Friday, Jan. 5, after she allegedly placed and paid for her order in the McDonald’s drive-thru, then passed out, was woken up, and then went back in the drive-thru where she supposedly ordered the exact same thing.
Kaitlin Elise Lee, Southeast 27th Street, was arrested Jan. 5 by Deputy Steven Pollock on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. Her bond was set at $1,000. Jail records indicate she has since been released on bond.
According to an arrest report by Deputy Steven Pollock, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at approximately 1:58 a.m. on Jan. 5, he responded to the McDonald’s located in the 4100 block of U.S. 441 South in regard to a reckless driver complaint. Dispatch advised the deputy that the driver of a 2012 white Dodge Charger had placed an order at the drive-thru and appeared impaired.
Upon his arrival, Deputy Pollock saw the Charger parked at the exit end of the drive-thru with the headlights on and engine running. Deputy Pollock reportedly saw a white woman, Lee, in the driver’s seat and fresh vomit that ran down the driver side door.
The report then stated that Deputy Corporal Bryan Lowe met with the complainant who informed him that Lee stopped at the window and paid for the order and then passed out. The complainant then woke Lee up and told her to pull up to the next window. When Lee was supposed to receive her food, she drove to the front of the McDonald’s — where she parked and sat for a few minutes — before going back into the drive-thru and placing the same order again.
Deputy Pollock reportedly saw Lee’s eyes were blood shot and watery, heard slurred speech when she spoke and had a dazed appearance on her face. The vehicle was parked so close to a handrail that the driver’s door could not be opened. Lee was then asked and agreed to pull her car forward a few feet so she could exit the car, noted the report.
When Lee was asked to exit the car and walk to the patrol vehicle, Deputy Pollock reported having seen her hold onto the door in an effort to steady herself. When Lee arrived in front of the patrol car she was informed that law enforcement received a call about her possible impairment. As he spoke with Lee, Deputy Pollock reported that he was able to detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Lee then consented to performing field sobriety exercises to determine if she was able to drive.
The report concluded that Lee was then arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail, the vehicle was inventoried and released to BMJ Towing Inc.
After arrival at the jail, at approximately 2:54 a.m., Deputy Steven Pollock operated the Intoxilyzer instrument to retrieve a breath sample in which Lee’s results were .144 and .154.
The State of Florida drunk driving laws prohibits driving any type of vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 percent or above.