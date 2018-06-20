Woman arrested after a scene at movie theater

OKEECHOBEE — A 19-year-old Okeechobee woman was arrested after she allegedly harassed employees and patrons of the Brahman Theatre III and became involved in a physical altercation with law enforcement.

Helena Elizabeth Hoehn, Southeast 43rd Trace, was arrested June 16 on felony charges of unauthorized possession of a forged driver license, resisting an officer with violence and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, violation of trespass after warning, and battery. Her bond was set at $6,500.

According to an arrest report by Officer Raul Marrero, at 9:28 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, he and Officer Ryan Holroyd responded to the Brahman Theatre III — in the 1600 block of South Parrott Avenue — in regard to a trespass complaint.

Upon arrival, the officers met with the manager, who reportedly informed them that Hoehn supposedly came into the theatre and asked the counter attendant for some water. When the employee went to get the water, Hoehn apparently went around the counter and entered the concession area. The manager then reportedly said that Hoehn needed to leave the area and wait until the employee could assist her.

The report continued that Hoehn apparently became upset and told the manager that “she was free and could go where she wanted.” The manager then asked Hoehn to leave, which resulted in Hoehn violently pushing the manager and telling her, “no” before Hoehn left the concession area.

The manager then reported asking one of the employees to contact law enforcement, but before their arrival Hoehn supposedly followed a young boy into the male bathroom — which resulted in the boy running out of the room and into a theatre — and apparently began to harass a mother with an autistic child.

The manager provided the mother with a voucher for having to deal with Hoehn’s harassment, stated the report.

After the arrival of the officers, the manager took them to the theatre in which Hoehn was seated, and she was escorted into the lobby where she became combative. The report stated that Hoehn pushed both officers in an attempt to knock them down before being apprehended.

The report concluded that during a search of Hoehn’s person, officers located two different driver licenses, one from Florida and the other from South Carolina. It was discovered that the South Carolina license was a forgery with a fake name and address. Hoehn was arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges.