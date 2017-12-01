Truck stolen on Northwest 26th Avenue

OKEECHOBEE — The truck below was stolen from Northwest 26th Avenue.
The truck was stolen from the 12000 block of Northeast 26th Avenue, between Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 27, at 5:15 a.m.
The 1998, 4 x 4 Chevrolet K2500 had Florida Tag: 515PNJ and VIN: 1GCGK29R5WE159937.
The truck bed has several spots patched and painted with gray primer, smoked taillights, and the handle on the tailgate is missing. It has tinted windows. The driver’s side windshield has a crack and the truck has a 3-ball hitch. If you have any information, contact Detective Max Waldron, 863-763-3117, ext. 5108., Case #17S26340.