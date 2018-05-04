Three arrested on burglary charges; pawned saddle leads to arrest

OKEECHOBEE — Three people were arrested since Monday evening for their alleged involvement in a burglary in which an estimated total of $6,600 of property was taken.
Elizabeth Eileene Shaw, 19, Northwest 168th Court, Okeechobee, was arrested April 30 on felony charges of dealing in stolen property, burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed and giving false verification of ownership information to pawnbroker. Her bond was set at $15,000.
Blaine Eugene Fulwider, 20, Northeast 26th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 1 by Detective Howard Pickering on a felony charge of dealing in stolen property. His bond was set at $10,000.
Holmes Eugene Boyd III, 24, Country Road, Lorida, was arrested May 2 by Detective Howard Pickering on felony charges of dealing in stolen property and burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed. His bond was set at $12,500.
According to an arrest report by Detective Howard Pickering, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at 8:33 a.m. on Friday, April 27, OCSO Deputy Tim Higgins was dispatched to a Northwest 50th Drive residence in regards to a theft complaint.
Upon his arrival Deputy Higgins reportedly met with the complainant who informed him that when he arrived at his property that morning at 6 a.m. he had found that items from his shed on the property had apparently been stolen. The complainant told the deputy that he was last at the property on Wednesday, April 25, around 6 p.m. with all items accounted for.
The man reported an orange GenX gas generator valued at $850, an Eli’s brand handmade leather ranch working saddle valued at $2,500, a handmade leather ranch working saddle by Matthew Dorriety valued at $1,500, a handmade leather ranch working saddle by Corriente Saddle Company valued at $1,000, a handmade leather bridal valued at $150, three multi-colored saddle blankets valued at $150, three heavy-duty tractor batteries valued at $300 and a black plastic box that contained 200 large horse needles valued at $150.
The report continued that on Monday, April 30, Detective Pickering discovered through his investigation that Boyd, Fulwider and Shaw sold a saddle that Dorriety made to Capital Pawn for $80. The report noted that Dorriety’s name was stamped into the fender of the saddle as the saddle maker. Detective Pickering reportedly went to Capital Pawn and placed a hold on the saddle and collected the document that contained Shaw’s thumb print and signature indicating the saddle was not stolen and hers to sell. The saddle was photographed and identified by the complainant as his. At approximately 8 p.m. that same day, Detective Pickering reportedly received a phone call from OCSO Deputy William Jolly, who informed him that he located Shaw at home and was in transit with her to the sheriff’s office.
On Tuesday, May 1, Det. Pickering arrested Fulwider who reportedly informed him that Boyd sold the Eli’s brand saddle and the GenX generator to a rancher off Micco Bluff Road for $400. Det. Pickering located the saddle at the ranchers residence in the 25600 block of Northwest 258th Way. The rancher was not home and was contacted via telephone who reportedly stated that Boyd sold him the saddle for $100 a few nights prior. The saddle was photographed, collected by Det. Pickering and positively identified by the original owner.
On Wednesday, May 2, Boyd was asked to come into the sheriff’s office for an interview to which he complied and was later arrested.
Det. Pickering’s report concluded that Boyd, Fulwider and Shaw were arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges.