The Okeechobee Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect

OKEECHOBEE — Numerous vehicles were burglarized at Palmdale Oil, East Coast Migrant and the Detox Center. The suspect is an approximately 6 foot tall white male with dark hair. He was wearing a beanie hat, approximately size 12 VAN shoes with waffle pattern on bottom and a backpack.
If you can identify the individual in these pictures, contact the Okeechobee City Police Department at 863-763-2256.
