Teens accused of stealing two vehicles

OKEECHOBEE — Four Okeechobee youths were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged involvement in two vehicles being reported stolen.

Justin Scott Clendenin, 14, Southwest Third Avenue, Pablo Martinez, 17, State Road 70 West, and Martin Soto, 14, Northwest Fourth Street, were arrested June 13 by Deputy Nathaniel Mitchell on a felony charge of grand theft of motor vehicle. Enrique Carlos Vega, 17, Northeast 304th Street, was also arrested June 13 by Deputy Joel Lacerte on a felony charge of grand theft auto. They were all booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.

According to an arrest report by Deputy Joel Lacerte, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at 8:49 a.m. on June 13, he responded to the 17200 block of Northwest 38th Avenue in regards to a stolen vehicle complaint.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Lacerte met with the complainant who reportedly informed the deputy that his silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a black tool box and green pressure washer in the bed had been stolen sometime during the night. The complainant then reportedly informed Deputy Lacerte that someone on Facebook saw the vehicle in the vicinity of the 5000 block of State Road 70 East. The individual signed a stolen vehicle affidavit and expressed desire to pursue criminal charges.

Deputy Lacerte then reportedly requested dispatch enter the vehicle as stolen into the Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center, but the Chevrolet was located unoccupied in a field in the 7800 block of Northeast 76th Avenue.

According to a report by OCSO Deputy Nathaniel Mitchell, on Wednesday, June 13, he responded to the 2100 block of Southwest 22nd Circle in regard to a stolen vehicle complaint.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Mitchell met with the complainant who reportedly informed him that her silver 2011 Ford Expedition was missing from the driveway. The woman reportedly said that her husband had a surveillance security system that she claimed showed the people who took the vehicle did so at approximately 4 a.m.

The complainant then stated that she only wanted her child’s belongings back. The family reportedly had just gone to Dick’s Sporting Goods and bought their child new bats, gloves and cleats for a weekend baseball tournament.

The woman also said there was a very important key ring in the cup holder of the vehicle.

The individuals spent several minutes on the property and were also reportedly seen going through another vehicle in the driveway. The complainant said the suspects went around the side of the house but were possibly scared off by her dog.

While Deputy Mitchell was in process of taking the report, several OCSO detectives had located and recovered the stolen Expedition and were in the process of apprehending the suspected individuals.

According to an arrest report by OCSO Deputy Devon Satallante, at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13, he was patrolling on State Road 70 East searching for a silver 2011 Ford Expedition that was reported as stolen earlier in the day.

Deputy Satallante reported that as he traveled east and approached the 7100 block of State Road 70 East he was able to locate the Expedition heading northbound on Northeast 70th Avenue. Deputy Satallante was able to identify Clendenin as the driver of the vehicle but was unable to see any other possible occupants due to the window tint.

The report continued that after Clendenin made visual contact with Deputy Satallante, he then fled – going off road – and began to travel through the back yards of multiple residences just west of Northeast 80th Avenue. After visual contact was lost, deputies decided to set up a perimeter and subsequently were able to locate the vehicle unattended and stuck in a ditch on the north side of Southeast 74th Avenue.

Moments later perimeter units located Clendenin, Martinez, Soto and Vega as they walked from the woods in the back area of Southeast 74th Avenue onto Southeast 68th Avenue.

Soto and Vega were reportedly identified by OCSO Detective Jose Garduno from the surveillance security video taken where the Expedition was reported stolen.

Clendenin, Martinez, Soto and Vega were all arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charge before being transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce. Clendenin was also issued citations for driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver license and for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.