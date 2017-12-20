State inspections gave McArthur dairies good scores

OKEECHOBEE — While the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) of Miami last week accused McArthur Dairy in Okeechobee of animal abuse, the regular inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) found no issues related to the cows’ health or condition.
ARM undercover agents were reportedly working at the dairy between August and October of 2017.
More than a month after ARM operatives left the dairy, ARM president Richard Couto sent a complaint to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alleging his agents had witnessed abuse and torture of the cows.
A FDACS routine inspection conducted Nov. 20 — eight days before the complaint was sent — gave the four McArthur Dairies in Okeechobee good scores. ARM did not specify which McArthur dairies were included in their investigation.
The Nov. 20, FDACS for McArthur #1 in Okeechobee gave the dairy a score of 94 percent. The report notes this dairy produces 183,000 pounds of milk per day. The inspectors deducted two percentage points for spiders in the milkroom; 4 points for a transfer hose that needed to be replaced and a door that needs to be self-closing.
The dairy was also advised “watch pooling water under cows in parlor.” No violations were reported.
McArthur #2 was also inspected Nov. 20. This dairy received a 93 percent score. The inspector noted this dairy produces 189,000 pounds of milk per day. This dairy lost three points for a line in front of a tank that should be capped; 2 points for milkroom door that did not close properly and 2 points for ants.
Notes on the report advised the dairy to remove the mats in front of the new parlor. The inspector noted one violation — the milkroom door must be fixed by Dec. 20.
McArthur #3 was also inspected Nov. 20. It received a 92 percent. This dairy produces 175,000 pounds of milk per day. This dairy lost 4 points because condensation deflectors to the drop pipe on bulk milk tanks needed to be replaced; and 2 points for holes that need to be sealed around the lines coming into the milkroom; and 2 points for improper storage of jetter cups. It was noted that the dairy needs to eliminate spiders in the milkroom. No violations were given.
McArthur #4, also inspected Nov. 20, received a score of 91 percent. This dairy produces 115,000 pounds of milk per day. The dairy lost 4 points for “milkroom cleanliness, hose port, top of tank 2.” Three points were deducted for spider webs. One point was dedicated for chemical containers that had not been labeled.
Notice was given for three violations — milkroom cleanliness, parlor cleanliness and label chemical containers — which were to be corrected by Dec. 20.
