Sheriff’s office asks the public to be on the lookout for Victor Desilva

Be on the look out (BOLO): Victor M. Dasilva, 48

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to be on the lookout for Victor Desilva.

Victor M. Dasilva, 48

Date Of birth: Dec. 1, 1969; Height: 5’11”; Weight: 160 pounds

Last known address: 1010 Southeast Euclid Lane, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Possible vehicle: Red 2009 Honda, Fla. Tag: 4344TU

Subject has active felony warrants for the following charges: Custodial Sexual Battery, victim 12 years of age or older but less than 18, offender 18 years of age or older; Sexual Battery, victim 16 years of age, offender 24 years of age or older.

If you know the whereabouts of this suspect, contact Detective DeMarcus Dixon, 863-763-3117, ext. 5111.

