Reservation Road motorcycle crash claims 2 lives

OKEECHOBEE – Two people died from injuries they suffered in an Aug. 4 motorcycle crash on the Brighton Reservation Road.

A Florida Highway Patrol news release stated that at 2:52 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, a group of six motorcycles were traveling south on County Road 721 (Reservation Road). While negotiating a left curve, four of the motorcycles traveled off the roadway to the west, entering a bordering ditch. All riders were thrown from their respective motorcycles.

Craig Colton, 48, of Fort Lauderdale was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson. Mr. Colton was transported to Hendry Regional Medical Center for minor injuries that he sustained in the crash. A passenger on his motorcycle, Nicole Hobin of Fort Lauderdale, was reported deceased at the scene from her injuries in the crash.

Lisa Straus, 57, of Boyton Beach, was operating a 2012 Harley-Davidson. Ms. Straus was transported to Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee with minor injuries she sustained in the crash.

Robert Ferminich, 61, of Pompano Beach was operating a 2001 Harley-Davidson. Mr. Ferminich was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce with minor injuries he sustained in the crash.

Timothy Purvis, 65, of West Palm Beach, was operating a 1977 Honda motorcycle. Mr. Purvis was transported to Tampa General Hospital. The FHP reported on Aug. 5 that Mr. Purvis had died from his injuries suffered in the crash.

Mr. Colton was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

The traffic accident was investigated by crash investigator Trooper Yoel Garcia and homicide investigator Coporal Jusin Close.

