Pregnant woman allegedly kicked in stomach by boyfriend

OKEECHOBEE — A 33-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly was involved in a physical altercation with his pregnant girlfriend.
Tony Lee Frost, Northeast 16th Avenue, was arrested Feb. 19 on a felony charge of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $20,000.
According to an arrest report by Deputy Timothy Porter of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at 9:09 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, he responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 16th Avenue in regard to a domestic complaint.
Upon arrival, Deputy Porter made contact with the complainant, who was crying and had blood in her mouth, the report said. The woman explained that she was six months pregnant and earlier that day needed to go to the hospital. She reportedly asked her boyfriend, Frost, to arrange transportation for her. Frost supposedly refused, and she said she ended up walking to Raulerson Hospital. When she was released, the complainant reported using the hospital phone to call Frost to be picked up; however, Frost hung up the phone and the woman walked home.
After she arrived back at the residence, the woman was reportedly met by Frost, who supposedly stated, “You think you’re slick,” before he allegedly punched the woman in the mouth, threw her to the ground and kicked her four times in the stomach. Frost supposedly then exited the residence and left in an unknown direction. The woman gave a description of Frost, and a “be on the lookout” alert was issued by dispatch per request from Deputy Porter, and Frost was later found.
Deputy Porter noted in his report that the woman complained of significant pain in her stomach and that even though she had just been released from the hospital, her pain had intensified since the incident. The woman was then transported back to Raulerson Hospital by Okeechobee County Fire Rescue. Photographs of the woman’s injuries were taken by Deputy Ben Vuleta, which were later submitted into evidence.
The report concluded that due to the act of violence taking place in front of the woman’s daughter, who was present during the encounter with Deputy Porter, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was contacted and informed that they would be taking a report.
While at the hospital, the woman informed law enforcement that she wanted to press charges and was provided a victim’s rights brochure.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact Martha’s House at 863-763-2893.