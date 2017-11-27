Police warn public of U.S. Mailbox thefts, car burglaries

OKEECHOBEE — In recent weeks there have been several burglaries to the United States Postal Service (USPS) blue satellite postal boxes.
As noted in the Okeechobee News, the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD) and Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are actively investigating those cases.
Blue postal boxes have been targeted at the following locations: SunTrust parking lot, the old Okeechobee County Courthouse, and the west side of the Post Office building near Southeast 10th Avenue.
If anyone has information or seen anything suspicious in the last two weeks, please call Detective James Pickering at 863-763-9875.
Also, please lock your vehicles. Guns and electronics are prime targets and are commonly stolen out of unlocked cars.
If you own a gun, please photograph it and the serial number (for tracking).