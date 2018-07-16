OPD searching for armed robbery suspects

OKEECHOBEE – On the evening of Saturday, July 14, a convenience store employee was the victim of an armed robbery.

According to an incident report by Officer Michael Jordan, of the Okeechobee Police Department (OPD), at 8:59 p.m. on July 14, he was dispatched to One Stop Food Store, located in the 1200 block of Northeast Park Street, in regards to an alarm. Dispatch reportedly informed Officer Jordan that an employee of the store had said they were just robbed.

Upon his arrival, Officer Jordan spoke with the employee who reportedly said that two black males entered the store with a gun and robbed him. The victim then provided descriptions of the suspects with one being slender, wore a white hat with a dark colored shirt, jean shorts and carried a gun. The other was heavier, had something covering his face, wore a black shirt with dots and red stripes and dark pants. Both suspects had gloves on, stated the report. When the suspects left the employee reportedly then called for law enforcement.

Officer Jordan’s report then stated that he made contact with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and requested that a K-9 be utilized to assist in the track for the subjects. Officer Jordan then contacted OPD and requested additional assistance, to which OPD Sergeant Dawn Wendt arrived on scene with a witness who reportedly saw the two male suspects run south on Southeast 13th Avenue. Officer Jordan reported that Sgt. Wendt collected the witness’ information and remained on scene with the victim of the robbery.

The report concluded that OCSO Deputy Ryan Porter asked for Officer Jordan to track with him for additional safety precautions. The search yielded no results or findings of the suspects and the scene was turned over to Detective Sergeant Bettye Taylor.

If you have any information regarding this incident or its suspects please contact Det. Taylor at 863-763-9783.