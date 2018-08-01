Okeechobee man accused of punching woman in the face

OKEECHOBEE – A 28-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly punching a woman in the face.

Bryan Daniel Corwin, Southwest 16th Avenue, was arrested July 27 on a felony charge of battery (second or subsequent offense). He was arrested subsequently on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with false imprisonment, aggravated battery and burglary of a conveyance. His bond was set at $120,000.

According to an arrest report by Deputy Quinton Speed, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at 2:01 p.m. on July 27, he responded to the 3600 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue in regard to a battery complaint. The caller informed that their daughter was supposedly attacked by Corwin.

Deputy Speed reportedly saw fresh blood come from the inside of the woman’s nose and apparent trauma around her nasal area.

The woman reported that she was at a Northwest 29th Avenue home with the intention of gathering some of her belongings from the residence and that Corwin was present. When she arrived, Corwin supposedly yelled at her, asking why she was there. The complainant said that she told Corwin that she was searching for her cosmetics bag and wallet.

Deputy Speed’s report then stated that according to the complainant, Corwin told her that if she looked through the piles of the items and could not find what she was looking for, he would punch her in the face. The victim said that she informed Corwin that she only wanted to collect her belongings and leave. The woman then apparently lifted up some clothes from a bin on the premise when she was supposedly then punched in the face by Corwin, per the report. The complainant left the residence and sought sanctuary at the house of a relative.

The report concluded that photographs of the woman’s injuries were taken and submitted as evidence. Corwin was arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges.