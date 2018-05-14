Okeechobee County Arrests

OKEECHOBEE The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Blaine Eugene Fulwider, 20, Northeast 26th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 9 by Detective Howard Pickering on felony charges of burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed, providing false ownership information for a pawned item and grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000). His bond was set at $7,500.
• Elizabeth Eileene Shaw, 19, Northwest 168th Court, Okeechobee, was arrested May 9 by Det. Howard Pickering on a felony charge of providing false ownership information for a pawned item. Her bond was set at $2,500.
• Tammy Lynn Chapman, 40, Northeast 15th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 10 by Deputy Steven Pollock on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000) and fraudulent use of credit cards. Her bond was set at $10,000.
• Christopher Burgor Colon, 31, Northwest Sixth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested May 10 by Deputy Dan Franklin on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with felony battery and false imprisonment. His bond was set at $75,000.
• Theodore Thompson III, 34, Carissa Drive, Pahokee, was arrested May 10 by FWC Officer Robert Dial on a felony charge of knowingly driving while license suspended (habitual offender). His bond was set at $5,000.
• Lauren Whitlow, 24, Oxford Road, Valparaiso, Ind., was arrested May 10 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with grand theft of motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $5,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.