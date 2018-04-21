Okeechobee County Arrest Report

OKEECHOBEE — The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Gabrielle Avagene Doctor, 19, Southeast 21st Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 13 by Deputy Tim Higgins on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with providing false ownership information for pawned items over $300. Her bond was set at $5,000.
• Evans Lewis Anthony, 33, Southeast 35th Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested April 13 by Deputy Daniel Eng on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with lewd or lascivious conduct by person over 18 years of age. His bond was set at $50,000.
• Travis Nathan Sampson, 53, Northwest 30th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 14 by Officer Ryan Holroyd on a felony charge of knowingly driving while license revoked (habitual offender) and misdemeanor charges of operating a motorcycle without endorsement and providing false name or false identification by person arrested or lawfully detained. His bond was set at $1,000.
• Jamie Milne Crawford, 30, Northeast 80th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 14 by Deputy Devon Satallante on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. She was released on her own recognizance.
• Alvin Eugene Crowell Jr., 29, Southwest 22nd Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 14 by Deputy Greg Mullen on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a felony charge of knowingly driving while license revoked (habitual offender). He is being held without bond.
• Quintavious Bryson, 16, U.S. 441 North, Okeechobee, was arrested April 14 by Deputy Timothy Miller on a felony charge of battery on detention or commitment facility staff. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
• Danny Ray Austin, 43, Southeast 26th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 15 by Deputy Devon Satallante on a felony charge of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $5,000.
• Austin Ehrhart Dale, 39, Southeast 25th Drive, Okeechobee, was arrested April 16 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with resisting officer with violence while possessing or using a weapon. His bond was set at $5,000.
• Expavious Ceon Mills, 41, Southwest Sixth Court, Vero Beach, was arrested April 16 by Deputy Sgt. Aric Majere on a St. Lucie County felony warrant charging him with human trafficking – commercial sexual activity and kidnapping with a weapon or firearm. His bond was set at $75,000.
• Timothy O’Brian Crews, 44, Houston, Texas, was arrested April 16 by Officer Luis Rojas on a Highlands County felony warrant charging him with failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance (morphine) without a valid prescription, failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) without a valid prescription, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear – unlawful use of a two-way communication device, failure to appear – attaching registration license plate not assigned, failure to appear – possession of open title, failure to appear – no valid motor vehicle registration, failure to appear – driving while license suspended and failure to appear – contracting without a license. His bond was set at $43,000.
• Sandra Maria Deane, 25, Iceni Court, Middleburg, was arrested April 16 by Deputy Sgt. Aric Majere on two DOC felony warrants charging her with four counts of violation of probation – fail to redeliver hired or leased property (less than $300) and on an Okeechobee County misdemeanor warrant charging her with driving without a valid driver license. She is being held without bond.
• Courtney Taylor Billie-Cypress, 25, Rainbow Lane, Okeechobee, was arrested April 17 by Deputy Jonathon Gove on Okeechobee County felony warrants charging her with three counts of failure to appear. She was also arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held without bond.
• Stacey Lafawn Tyson Jr., 38, Northwest 47th Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested April 17 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with felony battery – prior conviction. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Thomas David Arnold, 33, North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 18 by Deputy Robert Feldman on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with possession of firearm by convicted felon. He was released on his own recognizance.
• Alvin Eugene Crowell Jr., 29, Southwest 22nd Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 18 by Deputy DeMarcus Dixon on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond.
• Ladonna G. Hunt, 62, Southeast Fourth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 18 by Officer Raul Marrero on felony charges of sale of a controlled substance (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine) without a valid prescription. Her bond was set at $15,000.
• Angela Helen Kukulka, 36, Southwest Ninth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 18 by Officer Raul Marrero on a felony charge of purchase or possession with intent to purchase a controlled substance (alprazolam) without a valid prescription.
• Enrique Alfonso Gonzalez, 47, Southeast Walters Terrace, Port St. Lucie, was arrested April 18 by Officer John Zeigler on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. His bond was set at $500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.