Okeechobee County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Tony Willis Tobias, 31, Southeast 14th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 24 by Deputy Corporal Kristin Gray on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) without a valid prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,000.
• Martha Marie Vandiver, 38, Southeast 33rd Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested April 24 by Deputy Cpl. Kristin Gray on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with three counts of fraudulent use of credit card, grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000) and a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of credit card. Her bond was set at $21,000.
• Jacob Aleman, 18, Southwest Park Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 25 by Deputy Maria Camacho on a juvenile take and hold warrant charging him with the felony of possession of a controlled substance (butalbital) without a valid prescription. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
• Michael Jason Hume, 58, U.S. 441 Southeast, Okeechobee, was arrested April 25 by Deputy Matthew Huffman on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with tampering with physical evidence. He was released on his own recognizance.
