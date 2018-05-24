OCSO responds to slew of reported burglaries

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) received multiple burglary reports and were alerted to suspicious incidents, a theft and a stolen vehicle on the morning of May 15.

Four burglaries, three suspicious incidents, a stolen vehicle and a theft complaint came from residents in the Treasure Island area, while four burglaries and one stolen vehicle were reported from the King’s Bay neighborhood in the morning hours of Tuesday, May15.

The burglary victims from Treasure Island reported that a coach wallet and driver license were stolen from one of the victims; a wallet containing a Florida driver license, Social Security card, birth certificate, two credit cards and $100 cash was reported stolen from another victim; and a pair of Steiner binoculars and a diabetes insulin test kit was taken from another. The vehicle stolen from the area was a silver 2005 GMC Sierra Z71 pickup truck with a damaged rear window, possibly allowing access to someone interested in stealing the vehicle, that contained multiple drill guns, impact wrenches, extension cords, hand tools, three radio systems and an electric blower. One man had his red Craftsman tool chest with tools in it stolen from his yard outside the fence by his driveway, which he saw there at approximately 6:30 a.m. before it went missing.

The four burglary victims from King’s Bay reported a missing black Chevrolet key on a Costa Del Mar key chain lanyard; a brown Michael Kors purse containing $550 and $55 from a center console; a black Beats Pill Speaker; along with another brown Michael Kors wallet, Florida driver license, Social Security card and

Seacoast Bank debit card were taken from the area. The vehicle stolen was a black 2011 Kia Forte with a set of golf clubs in the trunk.

Due to a lack of physical and testimonial evidence or eyewitness accounts, possible suspects, and residents not securing their vehicles, the cases are pending further information being provided. A cologne bottle was found, collected and submitted into evidence to be processed for fingerprints from one of the victims’ burglarized vehicles in the Treasure Island area, and a fingerprint was collected from the center console of another to be further examined. Another fingerprint was lifted from the right rear passenger door of a separate victim’s vehicle and submitted into evidence to be evaluated as well. Fingerprints were also reported to be lifted off the trunk from one of the burglarized vehicles from King’s Bay.

OCSO urges all county residents to secure their vehicles and property and to stay vigilant of suspicious activity in an effort to deter this kind of behavior in the community.