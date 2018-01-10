OCPD makes arrest with help of OCSO

OKEECHOBEE — A 31-year-old man, alleged of battery and false imprisonment, and 28-year-old woman, alleged of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia, were arrested in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning.
Jeremy Lamont Jones, Southeast Ninth Avenue and Bobbi Jo Saintelus, Southeast 33rd Terrace, of Okeechobee were arrested Jan. 5.
Jones was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $200,000.
Saintelus was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $3,000. Jail records indicate she has since been released on bond.
According to an arrest report by Officer Michael Jordan, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), at approximately 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 4, he responded to Raulerson Hospital in regards to a woman that had been involved in an altercation while in the city.
Upon his arrival, Officer Jordan spoke with the complainant who informed him that she had apparently been beaten up by Jones. She stated that she went to his residence in the 1100 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue and when she decided she wanted to leave was told that she could not because she owed Jones money. Jones then supposedly began to hit the woman in the face, striking her lip and jaw area, and caused her to fall and hit the back of her head on a tile floor.
Officer Jordan reported that the woman had a cut on the back of her head as well as on her lip.
The woman claimed that she tried to leave again and Jones closed the door and said she “wasn’t going anywhere” before he apparently left the house and told others present to watch her and not let her leave. When she saw Jones had walked away from the door, the woman rushed out of the house, yelled for help and was able to flag down a car for a ride to the gas station before she arrived at the hospital stated the report.
The owner of the residence was contacted by law enforcement who stated that Jones rented a room but was currently not in the home. While looking through the home, Officer Jordan noticed blood smeared on the floor, which the homeowner claimed to know nothing about.
The report continues that as Officer Jordan and other law enforcement officers left the home, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Huffman, noticed a vehicle drive by without a tag light and performed a traffic stop in the 900 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue. Jones was discovered to be an occupant in the vehicle driven by Saintelus.
Saintelus was asked if she had anything illegal on her person and pulled out of her shirt approximately seven hard white rocks and a glass pipe.
The report concluded that the white rocks field tested positive for the presence of cocaine and was placed into evidence along with six photographs of the woman’s injuries. Both were arrested and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges.