OCPD looking for robbery suspect

Feb 26th, 2018 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — An unidentified armed man held an employee at gunpoint at a local restaurant on Sunday.

An employee at Subway, located in the 400 block of Northeast Park Street, was held up at gunpoint by a suspected black male standing approximately 5’10” tall and was reportedly covered from head to toe.

The robbery reportedly took place Sunday, Feb. 25, at approximately 8:09 p.m., with an undisclosed amount of money being taken.

The case is currently under investigation. The public is asked if they have any information in regards to the incident to contact Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD) Detective James Pickering at 863-763-9785 between the hours of 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Callers do not have to provide their name to give information to law enforcement and will also be able to leave a voicemail message.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie