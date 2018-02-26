OCPD looking for robbery suspect

OKEECHOBEE — An unidentified armed man held an employee at gunpoint at a local restaurant on Sunday.
An employee at Subway, located in the 400 block of Northeast Park Street, was held up at gunpoint by a suspected black male standing approximately 5’10” tall and was reportedly covered from head to toe.
The robbery reportedly took place Sunday, Feb. 25, at approximately 8:09 p.m., with an undisclosed amount of money being taken.
The case is currently under investigation. The public is asked if they have any information in regards to the incident to contact Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD) Detective James Pickering at 863-763-9785 between the hours of 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Callers do not have to provide their name to give information to law enforcement and will also be able to leave a voicemail message.