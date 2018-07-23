Motorist dies after car collides with tractor

OKEECHOBEE — A 27-year-old Okeechobee man has died as an apparent result from injuries sustained after being involved in a traffic crash on Northwest 160th Street, west of U.S. 441 on July 19.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report Marcelo Bucio was fatally injured on July 19.

At 9:45 p.m. Thursday night, a tractor operated by Misael Orozco, 29, of Okeechobee was traveling in reverse on the southern grass shoulder of Northwest 160th Street. Mr. Bucio was traveling east in a 2006 Volkswagen Golf in the eastbound lane of Northwest 160th Street.

The tractor, driven by Mr. Orozco entered the eastbound lane while in reverse and the front right end of Mr. Bucio’s Golf collided with the left rear of the tractor, which caused it to rotate counter clockwise and overturn onto it’s right side. Mr. Bucio’s vehicle rotated clockwise, traveled in a northeasterly direction and came to final rest facing northwest.

Mr. Orozco was taken by ground to Raulerson Hospital and Mr. Bucio was taken by air to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, where he was later succumbed to injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash was investigated by Trooper R.S. Ramos, FHP crash investigator, and Trooper Corporal D. Roberts, FHP homicide investigator.