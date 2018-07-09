Motorcyclist killed in accident on Sunday OKEECHOBEE – On Sunday, July 8, at approximately 2:26 a.m., motorcyclist Cody Nicholas Gorham, 28, was killed in an apparent vehicular accident in the 4200 block of State Road 70 East. The fatality is currently an active investigation with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

