Man reportedly stabbed at house party

OKEECHOBEE — A local man was arrested for aggravated battery after he allegedly stabbed a party goer Saturday evening, Dec. 9, and is being held on bond in the county jail.
Thor Jason Arnold, 39, Canal Way, was arrested Dec. 9 on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $50,000.
According to an arrest report by Detective Corporal Ted Van Deman, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Deputy Mark Margerum was called to an incident where someone alleged to have been stabbed at a house party Saturday evening in the 13000 block of Northwest 160th Street.
The victim was in attendance at the party, leaned against a truck, when he was suddenly struck from behind. He reportedly experienced a burning sensation between his shoulder blades at the base of his neck. The man apparently fell to his knees, reached back and grabbed the object and pulled out a folding knife with an approximately four-inch blade.
The man claimed in the report that he turned and saw a figure walk away from him and into the woods. The victim reportedly recognized the man as his former brother in law, later identified as Arnold, whom he has had “extensive trouble” with since his divorce.
Cpl. Van Deman’s report notes there have been at least five incidents between the two over the course of the last two years with only one instance being reported to law enforcement.
Arnold was then chased through the woods and had his truck hit, along with a window smashed by the party goers, stated the report.
The victim removed the shirt and jacket and placed them on the porch with the knife he removed from the back of his neck, continued the report. He was later taken by ambulance to the Raulerson Hospital Emergency Room where he was being treated.
The owner of the home apparently spoke to Arnold over the phone after the incident and Arnold supposedly admitted to him that he stabbed the man but would not turn himself in.
It was noted that Arnold was not invited to the party; his attendance and presence were unknown and his truck was parked in a secluded location.
Arnold was later located in a residence on Northeast Fourth Lane where he complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody. Arnold was read his Miranda warning and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail for booking.
The report concluded that Deputy Margerum collected the suspected weapon, a Smith & Wesson lock blade knife with a four inch blade, with blood all over the blade. Crime Scene Technician Jackie Moore processed the scene and recovered a jacket with a stab hole in the upper middle, believed to be worn by the victim during the attack.