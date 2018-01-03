Man charged with child neglect and DUI

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) report stated an Okeechobee man, stopped for his driver’s side headlight not working, was later arrested on multiple charges.
OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock stated in his report Francisco Perez-Galicia, 50, Northwest 20th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 30, 2017, on felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and child neglect. He was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended with knowledge.
Perez-Galicia was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $23,000.
According to the arrest report at approximately 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, Deputy Pollock observed a green 1999 Ford SUV travel west in the 300 block of Northwest 36th Street with a driver’s side headlight out.
Deputy Pollock then saw the SUV head south on Northwest Fourth Avenue and activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop. After having passed several driveways, Deputy Pollock activated his siren, with the vehicle continuing to travel and swerved to the shoulder of the road and the back to the center noted the report.
The vehicle’s speed is reported as being varied from 10 to 13 mph.
The SUV stopped in the 3000 block of Northwest Fourth Street and then traveled east on a dirt driveway before coming to its final rest.
While Deputy Pollock attempted to stop the SUV, dispatch reportedly informed him that the registered owner, Perez-Galicia, driver’s license was suspended/revoked.
Deputy Pollock approached the driver’s side and observed, Perez-Galicia in the driver’s seat with his safety belt fastened, a small child in the back right passenger seat and the child’s mother in the front passenger seat.
Perez-Galicia was asked to exit the vehicle by Deputy Pollock who reported that he immediately noticed his eyes were red and watery and had a strong odor of alcohol emit from his breath. Perez-Galicia was then placed in hand restraints and escorted to the front of Deputy Pollock’s patrol vehicle continued the report. Once Perez-Galicia was in front of the patrol vehicles lights, Deputy Pollock had seen that Perez-Galicia had apparently urinated on himself the report stated.
Perez-Galicia was then arrested and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail to perform field sobriety exercises and provide a breath sample. Due to his inability to follow directions the field exercises were stopped pointed out the report. Perez-Galicia then provided a sample with results of .381, .354 and .364.
The State of Florida drunk driving laws prohibits driving any type of vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 percent or above.
After concluding the investigation Deputy Pollock reported transporting Perez-Galicia to Raulerson Hospital due to his BAC above .300. He was later medically cleared by the emergency room doctor, released from the hospital, and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges.