Man out on bond re-arrested on drug charges

OKEECHOBEE — A 61-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested after his supposed run of a stop sign Thursday afternoon on alleged charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm.
Bobby Joe Fulford, 61, Northwest 285th Drive, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 30 on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlicensed carrying of concealed weapons or concealed firearms. He is being held without bond.
According to an arrest report by Deputy Greg Mullen, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), he was parked in his patrol vehicle at the 900 block of Northwest 10th Street at approximately 10:57 a.m. Thursday morning when he noticed a silver Chevrolet truck run a stop sign. He then activated his emergency lights at the 900 block of U.S. 98 North but the actual stop was conducted at the 1000 block of U.S. 98 North. Dispatch apparently informed Deputy Mullen that the vehicle was registered to Fulford.
The report states that as Deputy Mullen approached the truck he spoke with Fulford and explained to him the reason for the stop. It was noted in the report that as Deputy Mullen spoke with Fulford, he lit a cigarette.
Deputy Mullen asked Fulford if there were any illegal narcotics, firearms or other weapons in the vehicle and for permission to search the vehicle. Fulford and his passenger stepped out of the truck, when his passenger then began to record the interaction with a cell phone. During the stop Deputy Mullen requested a K-9 to the scene to locate illegal narcotics. K-9 Samba alerted to the odor of narcotics within four minutes of arrival, as Deputy Mullen began to write citations for Fulford.
The vehicle was searched and between the driver seat and center console was a case that contained small pieces of suspected methamphetamine – that later field tested positive. A .357 caliber Smith & Wesson magnum with six rounds inside the revolver was found inside a purple Crown Royale bag behind the passenger seat.
Fulford was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail.
The case and the methamphetamine fragments, cell phone that was used to digitally record the interaction, revolver with ammo were collected and photographs of the items were all submitted into evidence.
The report points out that Fulford was out on bond on other drug charges.
Just two days earlier on Nov. 28, Fulford was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended with knowledge. He was released on a bond of $6,500.