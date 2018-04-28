Man attempts to start fights in restaurants

OKEECHOBEE — A 23-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested after attempting to fight customers of two local restaurants on Wednesday. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) without a valid prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,500.
According to an arrest report by Officer Raul Marrero, of the Okeechobee Police Department (OPD), at approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 25, he responded to Mom’s Kitchen located in the 900 block of South Parrott Avenue in regard to a disturbance that had occurred just prior at Parrott Island Grill.
Officer Ryan Holroyd reportedly responded to the Parrott Island Grill restaurant and met with the manager who told him that a man arrived at the business and supposedly began to yell obscenities and wanted to fight patrons in the building. The manager further stated that the man harassed a waitress with profane language and became belligerent when confronted by the manager.
The manager reportedly said that when she called for law enforcement the man left on foot towards Mom’s Kitchen. The manager reportedly was able to flag down Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Deputy Matthew Huffman who was apparently by Mom’s Kitchen and made contact with Officer Marrero upon his arrival. The manager then informed the two additional law enforcement officers of what transpired before returning to Parrott Island Grill.
The report continued that Deputy Huffman and Officer Marrero approached Mom’s Kitchen.
As they entered they were told by one of the outgoing customers that an intoxicated man inside just cursed at them and that was their reason for leaving. The woman identified the man for Deputy Huffman and Officer Marrero prior to her departure, stated the report.
The man was then reportedly escorted outside by law enforcement and apparently became combative towards them which resulted in his arrest. A search of his person yielded two smoking pipes, a half-empty 1.75 liter bottle of Smirnoff Vodka, a bag of suspected cannabis weighing approximately 7.23 grams and a grinder with suspected cannabis contained therein.
The above items were collected and submitted into evidence and the suspected cannabis was reported to be sent to a laboratory for testing.
The man was arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges. He was also trespassed from Parrott Island Grill at the request of the manager.