Kentucky man accused of hitting girlfriend

OKEECHOBEE — A 31-year-old Kentucky man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend.
Taylon L. Whitney, 31, Boyd Street, Hopkinsville, Ky., was arrested March 26 by Officer Kelley Margerum on felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of firearm with altered serial numbers. His bond was set at $80,000.
According to arrest reports by Officers Kelley Margerum and Cesar Romero, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), at approximately 5:03 p.m. on March 26, Officer Margerum responded to the 1400 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue in regards to a disturbance and a male possibly in possession of a firearm.
Upon her arrival she met with the homeowner, on the backside of the house that faced Southeast Ninth Avenue, who stated that the male involved in the disturbance was leaving in a blue Nissan Rogue. The vehicle was stopped by Officer Margerum along with Sergeant Aurelio Almazan and other OCPD units.
The driver, Whitney, was reportedly asked to exit the vehicle and claimed to have no idea what was going on. He apparently said that he brought his girlfriend into town due to the death of a family member and that he was told to leave by a female who came out to him and told him law enforcement was heading to the house.
Officer Michael Jordan reportedly requested a criminal history check on Whitney and dispatch informed him that Whitney was a convicted felon whom had previously been arrested for possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Officer Jordan then reportedly saw firearm ammunition in the cup holder and informed fellow law enforcement personnel on scene who then began a search of the vehicle.
Officer Romero apparently then found a duffel bag wedged between the front passenger and rear right passenger seats that contained a H&R revolver model 732 fully loaded with .32 caliber rounds. The serial number on the bottom of the gun appeared to have been tampered with, as the last three digits seem to have been scratched off. The weapon was then unloaded and turned over to Sgt. Almazan. The bullets found by Officer Jordan were the same caliber loaded into the revolver.
Officer Margerum returned to the residence to speak with the other individual involved in the disturbance, who apparently resided with Whitney in Kentucky. The woman said that after they ate in Fort Pierce, they were on their way to Okeechobee when she and Whitney began to argue. He supposedly hit her on the left side of her face prior to entering Okeechobee County. Due to the location of the battery that had taken place, Officer Margerum reported contacting St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLSO) and Deputy Mondragon responded to the residence. The domestic battery investigation was then turned over to SLSO and the woman was provided with domestic violence pamphlet and SLSO case number.
The woman stated to law enforcement that when she arrived at the residence she ran inside and that Whitney then supposedly began to bang on the door. She apparently had to tell her grandmother – who was in her 90s – not to answer the door. The woman explained later that she was in fear of Whitney and that he had been abusive previously to include threats of shooting her and her family. The woman reportedly wrote, “I do believe he would harm us with a gun, possibly killing my family and I. I’m very scared of him! I’m scared for my life and my family’s life.” Officer Margerum reported showing the woman a picture of the gun that was located with Whitney to which she supposedly claimed was his.
The reports state that Whitney is a convicted felon in Kentucky for trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine) and was sentenced to eight years. There were apparently other charges as well. Whitney was arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges.