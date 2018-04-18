Juvenile accused of attempting to elude law enforcement

OKEECHOBEE — A 15-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Monday after law enforcement noticed him operating a vehicle without its headlights on during nighttime driving.
Morgan Chayne Holliday, Northwest 20th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 16 on felony charges of driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver license and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
According to an arrest report by Sergeant Aurelio Almazan, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), at approximately 1:08 a.m. on April 16, he responded to the intersection of State Road 70 West and Northwest 12th Avenue in an effort to assist Deputy Greg Mullen, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), in regards to a vehicle that he was in pursuit of on U.S. 98 North. The report noted that Deputy Mullen had not yet provided a vehicle description to Sgt. Almazan.
The report stated that as Sgt. Almazan traveled west on State Road 70 West he saw a red 1983 Chevrolet Camaro travel east without the headlights on. The Camaro then approached the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and reportedly did not stop at the red light.
Sgt. Almazan then reportedly made a u-turn and approached the vehicle from behind. He then attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle by utilizing the emergency lights and sirens on the patrol vehicle. Sgt. Almazan reported using the spotlight on the vehicle and apparently saw not only the driver adjust the rear-view and side mirrors as to not be blinded, but also two other occupants in the vehicle.
The Camaro continued east on State Road 70 East when officer John Zeigler joined the pursuit following Sgt. Almazan at the intersection of State Roads 70 and 15. The report stated that they reached speeds of approximately 60 mph.
Sgt. Almazan’s reported that Holliday swerved from lane to lane and dropped speeds to approximately 35 mph as the pursuit reached the top of the overpass on State Road 70 East. Holliday then reportedly turned onto State Road 710 and then right onto South East 40th Terrace where he later made a sharp right turn, went into the ditch and got stuck.
The report concluded that Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and examined all occupants of the vehicle, who sustained no injuries. Holliday was arrested, booked and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges before later being transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce. He also received two uniform traffic citations for driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver license and failure to obey traffic control device. The other two individuals in the vehicle with Holliday were released to their parents.