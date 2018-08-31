Jupiter man chases pregnant girlfriend’s mother with knife

OKEECHOBEE — A 31-year-old Jupiter man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly threatened his pregnant girlfriend and her mother with a knife.

Adam Souza, Jupiter Landings Drive, was arrested Aug. 27 by Deputy Jose Garcia on felony charges of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $26,000.

According to an arrest report by Deputy Jose Garcia, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 27, he responded to a residence on State Road 70 East in regards to a domestic related incident.

Deputy Garcia met with the complainant who said she was asleep in her room when her boyfriend, Souza, came in around 5 a.m. and began to shake her aggressively in the bed.

The woman reportedly asked Souza what he wanted to which he supposedly wanted her to take him to work and to get beer. The woman then said she got up from her bed and told Souza to get ready when he supposedly cursed at her and said, “I don’t want to go to work.”

The complainant said that a couple of hours later, Souza and her mother began to argue.

According to Souza’s girlfriend, her mother and Souza were in the kitchen at the time of the argument. Souza’s girlfriend reported that she told Souza to stop using profanity and to not threaten them.

It was then that Souza reportedly walked around the kitchen counter and grabbed his girlfriend by the neck and pulled her hair while stating he was going to kill her. The woman’s mother then ran from behind the kitchen and pushed Souza off her daughter. Souza got up, aggressively grabbed the arm of his girlfriend’s mother and then walked over to a kitchen drawer where he looked at the woman and reportedly said he was going to kill her.

Souza then chased the woman outside with the knife in hand holding it up high, noted the report. Souza’s girlfriend then went outside and informed him that she called for law enforcement. Souza returned into the house, retrieved a black bag with clothes in it and reportedly left running.

Souza’s girlfriend said in the report that she was scared when he grabbed the knife and that she is 14-weeks pregnant.

The report continued that Deputy Garcia spoke with the woman’s mother. According to her, Souza walked into her daughter’s room and told her to get up and take him to get beer.

Souza’s girlfriend apparently requested a little bit of time and Souza supposedly became frustrated and yelled at the woman’s daughter. The woman then said that her daughter got up from the bed, went into the living room, sat down on the couch and Souza began to yell and insult his girlfriend. The mother then said that Souza stated he was going to kill both of them. At this time, Souza’s girlfriend said to stop the yelling and profanity, which resulted in the alleged aforementioned incident.

Both, Souza’s girlfriend and her mother, said he wielded a short knife with an orange handle.

The report concluded that Souza was arrested, transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on the aforementioned charges. Both women were provided victims’ rights packets and a case number should any questions arise. The two women provided statements and were photographed for documentation. The statements, pictures and the knife were collected and submitted as evidence.