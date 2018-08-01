Infant struggling to breathe helped by EMS

OKEECHOBEE – On July 28, personnel from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue were able to facilitate the safe response and transport of a an infant child who was experiencing difficulties during respiration.

At 3:55 p.m. on Friday, a call came in to OCSO about a 1-week-old infant who was reported to have difficulty breathing and gasping for air. The child’s parents informed authorities that the child was breathing but was having trouble and that they had placed the baby on its side in an effort to facilitate respiration.

OCSO Deputies Robert Gonzalez, Matthew Huffman and Kenneth Hernandez responded to the scene of the call, located in the 6900 block of Southwest 13th Street, where the shortness of breath was reported and provided escort for OCFR’s transport of the child and family to Raulerson Hospital.