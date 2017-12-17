High school student arrested with edible

OKEECHOBEE — A local teen was arrested at Okeechobee High School Thursday morning after allegedly being found in possession of what appeared to be a marijuana edible.
Zachary O’Neal Wiseman, 17, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Dec. 14 on a felony charge of possession of marijuana resin. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then turned over to a parent.
According to an arrest report by Deputy Donnie Holmes, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 14, while assigned as the School Resource Officer (SRO) deputy at Okeechobee High School he was approached by school administration in regards to an on-campus drug complaint.
The school administrative individual informed the deputy that they noticed Wiseman and another student act suspiciously in the courtyard at approximately 10:10 a.m. The school surveillance video reportedly showed a hand-to-hand transaction between the students and Wiseman messing with his left front pocket.
Wiseman was taken into the dean’s office where he pulled out a clear sandwich bag that contained a “sticky multi-colored substance (consistent with Fruity Pebbles cereal) made to look like a cookie.” The odor of marijuana came from the bag as well, noted Deputy Holmes’ report. K-9 Didier, was present on scene and utilized for the ability to detect suspected illegal narcotics. Didier showed a positive alert to the clear sandwich bag.
The other student reportedly seen in the surveillance video with Wiseman was spoken to by school administration and searched. Nothing was found on the student but Didier gave a positive alert on the right front pant pocket for illegal narcotics. The student denied ever having anything on their person.
The report noted that the multi-colored substance was field tested with a positive result for the presence of marijuana. The bag and substance weighed a total of 19.2 grams and the rest of Wiseman’s belongings were searched with nothing else found. A copy of the video was turned into evidence along with the clear plastic bag containing the cookie-shaped substance that will be sent to the crime laboratory for testing.