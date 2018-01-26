Glades County woman accused of embezzling money from BHR VFW

GLADES COUNTY — Glades County Sheriff David Hardin Wednesday announced the arrest of a Glades County woman who is accused of stealing money from the Buckhead Ridge chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Patricia Yount, 44, was charged with Grand Theft (amount more than $20,000 and less than $100,000), a second degree felony, and Embezzlement-Making False Statements in Corporate Books, a third degree felony.
Sheriff Hardin advised that the charges stem from a lengthy investigation which began in May 2017, after the BHR VFW became aware of financial issues. Detective Sgt. D. Sherley was assigned to investigate the case.
The detective subpoenaed certified bank records of the BHR VFW and Yount. The task of deciphering how much money had been taken was complicated because Yount had reportedly presented falsified bank ledges to other members of the VFW, according to the GCSO report.
“It is a sad day when people want to steal money from an organization who supports our Armed Forces and where most of the members are former men and women who have fought for our freedom,” stated the GCSO press release.
Yount is held without bond, pending her first appearance hearing.
