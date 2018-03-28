FDLE arrests former Okeechobee CI correctional officer

OKEECHOBEE – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Arthur William Wade Woodruff, 21, on charges of official misconduct and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery on a detainee on March 26.
Woodruff was a correctional officer with Okeechobee Correctional Institution.
FDLE Agents began investigating Woodruff in December 2017 at the request of the Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General. The investigation shows that Woodruff was conspiring with inmates to commit aggravated battery or murder of another inmate.
Agents believe Woodruff committed these actions because he feared being exposed by the targeted inmate for bringing in contraband. By failing to report the incidents and not making any attempt to stop the ongoing plot, Woodruff endangered the lives of the inmates and staff members at the prison.
Woodruff was arrested in Sebring, booked into the Highlands County Jail and will be transferred to Okeechobee County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 19th Judicial Circuit.