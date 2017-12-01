Faulty equipment leads to drug arrests

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man and woman were arrested Tuesday evening after being stopped for faulty vehicle equipment.
Bobby Joe Fulford, 61, Northwest 285th Drive, was arrested Nov. 28 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended with knowledge. His bond was set at $6,500.
Julie Francis White, 33, Southwest 72nd Terrace was arrested Nov. 28 on felony charges of possession of morphine, possession of legend drug and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held without bond.
According to an arrest report by Deputy Brian Cross, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), he saw a red striped flat-bed Chevrolet truck head westbound without operational tail or tag lights around the 2200 block of Northwest Ninth Street at approximately 6:31 p.m. and performed a traffic stop of the vehicle at the 1800 block of Northwest Ninth Street.
Deputy Cross made contact with the driver, Fulford, and passenger, White, and asked for their identification. Deputy Cross noted in the report that he saw the rear seat of the vehicle loaded with clothing from the floor to the roof.
Dispatch informed Deputy Cross that Fulford’s license was suspended and had received a notice in October of this year. Fulford was asked to step out of the vehicle, was explained that his license was not valid and told he was going to be arrested. Fulford arranged for someone to pick up his vehicle.
The report continues that Fulford was asked if there were any illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A detective of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force had arrived on scene to assist Deputy Cross during the stop and conducted a search of the vehicle.
The task force detective located two syringes with needles, a soda can with holes that contained residue, spoon with wet white residue and cigarette filter pieces wrapped in plastic, all located in the back pocket of the driver’s seat. A pill bottle was also found that contained (28) 400mg ibuprofen tablets with a prescription label of another woman’s name in a blue purse that belonged to White.
The report concluded that the spoon residue field tested positive for morphine and the soda can field tested positive for methamphetamine. Photographs were taken and will be entered into evidence. Fulford was issued citations for faulty equipment and for driving while license suspended with knowledge.