Convicted murderer indicted for prison homicide

OKEECHOBEE — A 42-year-old man from Windham, Maine, was indicted by a grand jury on a first degree premeditated murder charge on Tuesday, March 13. The homicide occurred Sept. 22, 2017 in the Okeechobee Correctional Institution.
According to a grand jury indictment, “On or about Sept. 22, 2017, Michael Lawrence Woodbury did unlawfully, with a premeditated design to effect the death of any human being, kill and murder Antoneeze Haynes, a human being, and at least one aggravating factor listed in Florida Statute 921.141(6) was present during the commission of the offense, in violation of Florida Statute 782.04(1)(a).”
According to an investigative summary conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Woodbury had barricaded the cell door and began to attack Haynes in the early morning hours on Sept. 22, 2017. At approximately 4 a.m., correctional officers conducted their count and found Woodbury at the cell door requesting a “white shirt” – a person of rank or authority within the correctional staff – when a correctional officer looked into the cell and saw Haynes on the bottom bunk bleeding.
Woodbury was able to render the cell door inoperable, keeping Okeechobee Correctional Institution correctional officers from being able to respond, enter the cell and stop the attack. When they attempted to speak with Woodbury, he would become agitated and would strike Haynes with a combination lock tied to a sock. Woodbury also placed the lock around his middle finger and punched Haynes, targeting his head, hands and ankles.
Woodbury also reportedly told correctional officers he had a large knife and would kill Haynes along with the first correctional officer that tried to enter the cell.
In a video approximately two hours in length, Woodbury stated, “I know it hurts, it’s called torture. The house of pain actually exists in hell, I used to run it,” after he was seen striking Haynes.
Major Frank Gatto arrived on scene then began to negotiate with Woodbury, and after three hours, Woodbury gave up and allowed correctional officers to place handcuffs on him through the cell door. Woodbury was taken to confinement and Haynes was taken to the infirmary and then transported to Raulerson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Woodbury is already a convicted murderer.
At the age of 31, Woodbury shot and killed three people on the morning of July 2, 2007, at the Army Barracks store in Conway, N.H., and plead to three life sentences without going to trial in an effort to avoid the death penalty for carjacking. He reportedly stated his intent was to steal a car. The day of the shooting, Woodbury, reportedly walked into the Army Barracks and shot store manager James Walker, 34, and two customers from Massachusetts – William Jones, 25, and Gary Jones, 23. Walker and William Jones were pronounced dead at the scene and Gary Jones died later at Maine Medical Center.
The two campers, William Jones and Gary Jones who were not related but close friends – had apparently been camping in Maine and tried to stop Woodbury. Walker left a widow and two young children.
Woodbury reportedly claimed credit for manipulating New Hampshire authorities into shipping him to Florida in 2009, stating that New Hampshire was, ‘too afraid’ to incarcerate him in its prison population and did not want him in its ‘protective custody palace.’ Woodbury also claimed to be familiar with Florida’s prison system from his time served for a bank robbery charge from 1996 to 2002.
According to Woodbury’s response to The Conway Daily Sun’s request for comment on a story they had published he stated, “I may still be a ‘Satan-worshiping-predator,’ but I will never again bring violence into the equation, the exception being those who rape children.” Included in his response to the media outlet was a copy of a report – dated May 11, 2009 – from Union Correctional Institution in Raiford alleging that Woodbury bloodied and strangled an inmate. A part of the correction official’s report stated, “When I questioned inmate Woodbury as to what happened he stated, ‘he was a child molester.’”
On Thursday, March 15, Woodbury had his first appearance with 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Jerald D. Bryant, where he received a no bond status and was informed the State of Florida would be seeking the death penalty for his recently alleged murder. At the first appearance Woodbury stated that he intended to represent himself as counsel.
Assistant State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, Ashley K. Albright, certified that he has advised the grand jury in the case.