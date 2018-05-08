Burglary suspect identified

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday morning, May 8, the Okeechobee Police Department has successfully made contact with the video subject and charges are pending reference the burglaries at Palmdale Oil, East Coast Migrant and Off The Chart Nutrition and Fitness.
Numerous vehicles were burglarized at these locations.
OPD would like to extend its thanks to the Okeechobee News, for assisting in the investigation by putting the surveillance photos of the suspect on the internet. We would also like to thank the public for responding to the photos, identifying the suspect and making contact with us here at the department. We greatly appreciate the cooperation from the citizens of the community.