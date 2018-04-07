Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Julio Cesar Falcon-Medina, 22, Mulberry Street, Asheville, N.C., was arrested April 2 by Trooper O.A. Guerrero on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a valid prescription and three counts of misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.
• Earl Floyd Terry, 63, Southeast 30th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 3 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and a misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $3,000.
• Amy Elizabeth Fink, 38, Southeast 86th Boulevard, Okeechobee, was arrested April 3 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes. Her bond was set at $5,000.
• Hope Ann DiFrancesco, 45, Southeast 96th Circle, Okeechobee, was arrested April 3 by Deputy Steven Pollock on a felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (heroin) without a valid prescription, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone and acetaminophen) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was also arrested April 4 by Deputy Joel Lacerte on an Okeechobee County warrant on the basis of a Widman Act violation of probation or community control. She is being held without bond.
• Tonya Dawn Mann, 48, Oak Park Avenue, Sarasota, was arrested April 4 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on a DOC felony warrant charging her with violation of probation – resisting officer with violence. She is being held without bond.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.