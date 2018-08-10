Arrest Report 8-10-18

OKEECHOBEE- The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Jennifer Marie Garcia, 34, Southeast 86th Boulevard, Okeechobee, was arrested Aug. 6 by Deputy Joseph Hall on two Okeechobee County felony warrants charging her with two counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance (buprenorphine) and two counts of sale, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (buprenorphine). Her bond was set at $20,000.

• Dylan Martin Richards, 18, Rino Street, Dade, was arrested Aug. 5 by Deputy Dylan Krecic on a felony charge of battery on detention or commitment facility staff. His bond was set at $500.

• Rusty Russell Trammell, 20, Southwest 28th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested Aug. 6 by Deputy Francisco Hernandez on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance (cannabis) and sale, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (cannabis). His bond was set at $20,000.

• Timothy James Catlett, 40, Smith Liner Road, Chickamauga, Ga., was arrested Aug. 7 by Deputy Francisco Hernandez on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000). His bond was set at $5,000.

• James Henry Wright, 60, Northwest 11th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance (cocaine) and sale, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine). His bond was set at $30,000.

• Felicia Jean Pringle, 31, Northwest Sixth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested Aug. 8 by Deputy Tyler Ott on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with attempting to use identification of another person without their consent and a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of credit cards (less than two times in 6 months; less than $100). Her bond was set at $5,500.

• Devonta Myjuhn Chisolm, 24, Zion Street, Lake Placid, was arrested Aug. 8 by Deputy Stephen Paladino on a DOC felony warrant charging him with two counts of violation of probation – traffic a controlled substance (amphetamine). He is being held without bond.

• Crystal Michelle Watson, 40, Edgemoore Avenue, Sebring, was arrested Aug. 9 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.