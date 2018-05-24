Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Johnathan Maurice Corde, 39, West Bay Haven Drive, Tampa, was arrested May 17 by Deputy Joel Lacerte on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with sale, manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) withing 1,000 feet of a municipal park, community center or recreational facility and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance (cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, community center or recreational facility. He was also arrested by Deputy Sergeant Fred Bradley on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) without a valid prescription and resisting officer without violence. His bond was set at $56,000.

• Anthony Gerald Vickers, 25, U.S. 441 Southeast, Okeechobee, was arrested May 17 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on felony charges of purchase of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $15,000.

• Ivan Garrison Griffin, 59, Northwest 12th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested May 17 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on felony charges of purchase a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $11,000.

• Robert Edwin Hargrave, 50, Southwest 12th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested May 17 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) without a valid prescription. His bond was set at $10,000.

• Robert Allen Pohl, 54, U.S. 441 Southeast, Okeechobee, was arrested May 17 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on felony charges of possession with intent to purchase a controlled substance (oxycodone) without a valid prescription and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $10,000.

• James Patrick Anderson, 55, 21st Street East, Bradenton, was arrested May 17 by Deputy Joel Lacerte on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with driving under the influence (with prior convictions) and driving while license permanently revoked. His bond was set at $30,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.