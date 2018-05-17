Arrest Report

OKEECHOBEE – The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Antonio Aguilar Ramirez Jr., 33, Northwest Third Street, Okeechobee, was arrested May 11 by Deputy Daniel Eng on a felony charge of aggravated battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. He is being held without bond.
• Timmy Lee, 29, Northeast 31st Way, Okeechobee, was arrested May 11 by Deputy Daniel Eng on a felony charge of aggravated battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. He is being held without bond.
• Bryson O’Neil Shockley, 22, Southeast Ninth Court, Okeechobee, was arrested May 12 by FWC Officer James Brodbeck was arrested and charged with boating under the influence. His bond was set at $500.
• Lisa Aguilar Garcia-Cardena, 45, Northeast 55th Trail, Okeechobee, was arrested May 12 on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $6,000.
• Seth Tyler Atkinson, 26, U.S. 441 Southeast, Okeechobee, was arrested May 12 by Deputy Daniel Eng on a felony charge of grand theft of motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of resisting officer without violence. He was arrested May 13 by Detective Javier Gonzalez on felony charges of burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed, dealing in stolen property, grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000) and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief with property damage (more than $200 but less than $1,000). His bond was set at $30,500.
• Dontay Omar Taylor, 16, Boy Blue Road, Jacksonville, was arrested May 13 by Deputy Tim Higgins on a felony charge of battery on detention or commitment facility staff. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
• Patrick Neil Naugle, 25, Okeechobee, was arrested May 13 by Officer Jessica Francis on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) without a valid prescription and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. His bond was set at $8,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.