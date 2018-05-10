Arrest Report

OKEECHOBEE — The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Sergio Uriel Juarez-Aguinaga, 34, Keysville Drive, Lithia, was arrested May 4 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – knowingly driving while license suspended. His bond was set at $2,500.
• Jaymarion Jakleem Lawton, 14, Northeast 11th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by Deputy Joseph Hall on two juvenile take and hold warrants charging him with sale, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance (cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, community center or recreational facility and possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance (cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, community center or recreational facility. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
• Dagoberto Pineda-Franco, 17, U.S. 441 North, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by Deputy Joseph Hall on a juvenile take and hold warrant charging him with burglary of a dwelling while armed. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
• Georgann Denise Hewitt, 56, Northwest 30th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on felony charges of sale of a controlled substance (hydromorphone) and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance (hydromorphone). She was also arrested by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a DOC felony warrant charging her with violation of probation – theft of state funds (more than $20,000 but less than $100,000). She is being held without bond.
• Robert Wayne Medders, 53, Northwest 46th Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on two counts of felony charge possession of a controlled substance (hydromorphone) without a valid prescription and possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) without a valid prescription. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Windy Lynn Dunn, 39, Northwest 11th Drive, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on felony charges of sale of a controlled substance (hydromorphone) and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance (hydromorphone) and a misdemeanor charge of knowingly driving while license suspended. Her bond was set at $50,500.
• Ricky Javon Napper, 16, State Road 70 East, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on two DOC felony warrants charging him with violation of probation – battery on detention or commitment facility staff, violation of probation – battery and violation of probation – criminal mischief. He is being held without bond.
• Richard Becerra, 42, Northeast 45th Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by Deputy Sgt. Aric Majere on two Okeechobee County felony warrants charging him with failure to report name or residence change and theft. He was also arrested on a Florida Commission on Offender Review warrant charging him with violation of parole – domestic battery by strangulation. He is being held without bond.
• Melisa Lynn Lighty, 25, Okeechobee, was arrested May 4 by Deputy Sgt. Aric Majere on a DOC felony warrant charging her with violation of probation – grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000) and on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with failure to appear – grand theft. She is being held without bond.
• Jacob Curtis Lawrence, 15, South Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 5 by Officer Jason Gavern, on a felony charge of grand theft auto and on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid driver license. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
• Jose Eduardo Reyes-Santos, 14, Northwest Eighth Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 5 on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with robbery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask, carjacking and two counts of false imprisonment. His bond was set at $40,000.
• Randy Ryan Ramirez, 36, Northeast 70th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 6 by Deputy Steven Pollock on a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. His bond was set at $3,500.
• Terry Terrell McQueen, 32, Northeast 15th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 7 by Deputy DeMarcus Dixon on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a municipal park and sale of a controlled substance (cannabis) within 1,000 feet of a municipal park. His bond was set at $60,000.
• Hector Alvarez Jr., 29, Northwest 16th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested May 7 by Deputy Robert Feldman on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes and a misdemeanor charge of theft. His bond was set at $5,500.
• Alphonso Tyrone Morris Jr., 23, Northeast 11th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested May 7 by Deputy Daniel Eng on DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting officer without violence. He is being held without bond.
• Cheri Lorene Newton, 40, Northeast Second Street, Okeechobee, was arrested May 7 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a municipal park and sale of a controlled substance (cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a municipal park. Her bond was set at $50,000.
• William Shelly Foley Jr., 53, Northeast 28th Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested May 8 by Deputy Devon Satallante on a Highland’s County felony warrant charging him with violation of probation. His bond was set at $200.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.