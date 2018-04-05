Arrest Report 4-5-18

OKEECHOBEE – The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Arvin Daniel Dougan, 36, Northwest 21st Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested March 29 by Deputy William Jolly on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with siren and lights activated and a misdemeanor charge of knowingly driving while license suspended. His bond was set at $3,000.
• Dawn Cheree Dowd, 47, Southeast 23rd Court, Okeechobee, was arrested March 30 by Deputy Jonathon Gove on a felony charge of battery on person 65 years of age or older. Her bond was set at $2,500.
• Stanislaus Bernard Rodrigues, 37, Northwest 12th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested March 30 by Officer Sergeant Belen Reyna on DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – trespass on property while armed. He was also arrested by Deputy Robert Feldman on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond.
• Robin Touchton Davis, 55, Northwest County Road 235, Alachua, was arrested March 30 by Trooper O.A. Guerrero on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Her bond was set at $750.
• Kenny Lynn Whaley Jr., 18, Southwest Third Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested March 31 by Deputy Timothy Miller on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and leaving scene of crash involving damage to vehicle or property. His bond was set at $3,000.
• Steven Wayne Hungerford, 32, U.S. 441 Southeast, Okeechobee, was arrested April 1 by Deputy Timothy Miller on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with damaged property and knowingly driving while license suspended. His bond was set at $4,000.
• Charles Daniel Harper Jr., 48, Northwest 36th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 1 by Deputy Ben Vuleta on a felony charge of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1,500.
• Charles Daniel Harper III, 19, Northwest 36th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 1 by Deputy Ben Vuleta on a felony charge of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $1,500.
• Millard Wayne Bearden III, 25, Southeast 23rd Court, Okeechobee, was arrested April 1 by Deputy James Hartsfield on a felony charge of criminal mischief ($1,000 or more in property damage) and two counts of misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $5,500.
• Justin Aman, 20, Palms Way, Boca Raton, was arrested April 2 by Deputy Robert Feldman on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with trafficking in cocaine (28 grams or more but less than 200 grams). His bond was set at $25,000.
• Kevion Mykel Brooks, 17, U.S. 441 North, Okeechobee, was arrested April 2 by Deputy Jessica Francis on a felony charge of battery on detention or commitment facility staff. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
• Megan Salina Hair, 29, Northeast Second Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 2 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging her with tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Her bond was set at $15,000.
• Javier Perez-Bocarando, 25, Mulberry Street, Asheville, NC, was arrested April 2 by Trooper O.A. Guerrero on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a valid prescription and three counts of misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $7,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.