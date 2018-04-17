Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Frederick Charles Holecek, 38, Northwest 82nd Court, Okeechobee, was arrested April 12 by Deputy Dan Franklin on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a valid prescription and failure to appear – use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.
• Stacey Lafawn Tyson Jr., 38, Northwest 47th Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested April 12 by Deputy Joseph Hall on a felony charge of battery of law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of assault. His bond was set at $5,000.
• Jennie Moore Anderson, 56, Northwest Fifth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 12 by Officer Raul Marrero on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. She was released on her own recognizance.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.