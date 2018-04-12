Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).
• Steven Allen Albritton, 27, Southeast 33rd Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested April 5 by Deputy Daniel Eng on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. His bond was set at $5,000.
• Antonio Aguilar Ramirez Jr., 33, Northwest Third Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 5 by Deputy Timothy Miller on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes and violation of probation – grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000). He is being held without bond.
• Randy Lee Schoonmaker Jr., 32, Northwest Ninth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 6 by Deputy Matthew Huffman on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – fraud. His bond was set at $2,500.
• Jose Luis Villegas, 35, Northwest 38th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 6 by Deputy Sergeant Aric Majere on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with driving while license or driving privilege is canceled, suspended, or revoked and causes the death or serious bodily injury to another. He was also arrested on two Okeechobee County misdemeanor warrants charging him with failure to appear – knowingly driving while license suspended (second conviction) and failure to appear – failure to appear. He is being held without bond.
• Elpidio Garcia-Diaz, 37, Northwest Fourth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 7 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a felony charge of battery with prior conviction and a misdemeanor charge of giving false name or false identification by person arrested or lawfully detained. He was also arrested on two Okeechobee County misdemeanor warrants charging him with violation of probation – battery and violation of probation – violation of domestic injunction. He is being held without bond.
• Deveon Scott Jones, 21, Timber Oaks Court, Orlando, was arrested April 7 by Officer Luis Rojas on two DOC felony warrants charging him with two counts of violation of probation – battery on law enforcement officer, violation of probation – unlicensed carrying of concealed firearm and violation of probation – resisting officer with violence. He is being held without bond.
• Jose Jesus Calderon-Hernandez, 32, Northwest Fourth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 7 by Deputy Steven Pollock on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. His bond was set at $5,000.
• Stevie Patrice Brantley, 24, Northwest 37th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 7 by Deputy Steven Pollock on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and damaging property and leaving unattended damage vehicle or other property. Her bond was set at $5,000.
• Benjamin Robert Wilson, 22, West State Street, Jacksonville, was arrested April 7 by Officer Raul Marrero on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride) without a valid prescription and trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance after receiving warning. His bond was set at $2,000.
• Cirilo Alberto Hernandez-Mata, 32, Osceola Avenue, Fort Pierce, was arrested April 8 by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription. His bond was set at $5,000.
• Brian Patrick Groody, 19, Southeast 11th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 8 by Detective James Pickering on a felony charge of sexual battery. He was also arrested by Officer Ryan Holroyd on a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $250,000.
• Mark Glenn Deschamps, 48, Northwest 45th Terrace, Okeechobee, was arrested April 8 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a felony charge of battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Christopher William Shows, 22, Northwest 208th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 8 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a felony charge of battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. His bond was set at $10,000.
• John Russell Harlow, 25, Northwest 36th Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 8 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a felony charge of battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Daivondre Allen Queener, 20, Northeast Second Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 8 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a felony charge of battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Jesse Rocky Zamora, 33, Southeast 68th Way, Okeechobee, was arrested April 8 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a felony charge of battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Michael James Raulerson, Northwest Fourth Street, Okeechobee, was arrested April 8 by Deputy Ryane Ammons on a felony charge of battery by a person who is being detained in a jail upon other detainee. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Alexander Scott Haaka, 18, Northwest Eighth Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 9 by Deputy Donnie Holmes on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (cannabis) with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance (cannabis resin) without a valid prescription and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $15,500.
• Adam Lee Carney, 33, County Road 639, Quitman, MS, was arrested April 9 by Deputy Timothy Miller on a felony charge of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $10,000.
• Jeremiah Jerome Hayes, 19, Club Circle, West Palm Beach, was arrested April 9 by Deputy Robert Feldman on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – burglary of a structure and violation of probation – dealing in stolen property. He is being held without bond.
• Robert Edward Thompson Jr., 22, U.S. 441 South, Okeechobee, was arrested April 10 by Deputy Nathaniel Mitchell on a Volusia County felony warrant charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked – habitual offender and operating a motorcycle without a driver license. His bond was set at $5,000.
• Lafawn Shiva Lorde, 25, Belle Glade, was arrested April 9 by Deputy Sergeant Fred Bradley on a Polk County felony warrant charging her with failure to appear – driving while license suspended and failure to appear – unlawful use of driver license. She is being held without bond.
• Douglicia Sanannah Williams, 21, Covenant Drive, Belle Glade, was arrested April 10 by Deputy Daniel Eng on a Polk County felony warrant charging her with violation of probation – failure to appear – grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000) and violation of probation – failure to appear – petit theft. She is being held without bond.
• Jesus Ildefonso Alvarado, 20, Northeast 17th Avenue, Okeechobee, was arrested April 10 by Officer Sergeant Belen Reyna on a felony charge of resisting officer with violence and on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He was later arrested by Deputy Sgt. Fred Bradley on a DOC felony warrant charging him with violation of probation – lewd or lascivious battery. He is being held without bond.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.