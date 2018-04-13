Armed robbery suspect wanted by law enforcement

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has issued an active warrant for a wanted suspect in regards to an armed burglary.
Dwan Sharrod Marshall, 43, is wanted by law enforcement for one count of armed burglary of occupied structure, aggravated battery with firearm, armed robbery with firearm and grand theft.
According to an incident report by Deputy Corporal Kristin Gray, of (OCSO), at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, members of OCSO were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store in the 3700 block of U.S. 441 North.
While law enforcement was en route to the store, dispatch informed the store clerk had locked themselves in the bathroom and did not know if the suspect had left the premises. The clerk gave the description of a heavy set and tall black male that wore a red t-shirt and drove a white four door car.
Upon arrival, Cpl. Gray did not see any vehicles in the parking lot or observe any movement inside the store. Deputy Tim Higgins was reported as arriving on scene and together, he and Cpl. Gray were able to clear the store and make contact with the clerk inside the bathroom.
The report stated the clerk was the only one working the night shift. The doors to the store were apparently locked but when an unknown male suspect – identified as Dwan Sharrod Marshall – approached the doors, the clerk opened them and allowed him to enter the store. Apparently Marshall requested a pack of Black and Mild cigars and then inquired if he could make change from the purchase to which the clerk confirmed. Marshall then left the store to retrieve his big bill from the car and the clerk then resumed work at the food counter, stated the report.
The clerk then reportedly heard the door open and found Marshall behind her with a gun stuck in her side. Marshall then supposedly walked the clerk to the cash register and took an unknown amount of money before he told the clerk to get in the bathroom threatening if she came out he would shoot her. The clerk then used her cell phone to contact law enforcement.
The report concluded that both the store manager and assistant store manager responded to the scene in an effort to assist law enforcement by providing them with video footage of the store.
The clerks description of Marshall was similar with what law enforcement found after reviewing the footage noting the man: was approximately 350 pounds; 5’ 11” tall; wearing a black ball cap, red shirt with a design on the front and long black shorts; driving a white four door Chevrolet Lumina. The information was reportedly provided to dispatch who issued a “Be On-the-Look Out” (BOLO) alert through Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center (FCIC/NCIC). The scene was secured and then turned over to Detective Dale La Flam and Crime Scene
Technician Kathleen Watson. Deputy Higgins maintained the crime scene log. If you have any information regarding this case contact Det. La Flam at 863-763-3117, ext. 5032.