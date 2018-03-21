Another driver found passed out in drive-thur at McDonalds in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — A West Palm Beach man who passed out in his vehicle while in the drive-thru line at the McDonald’s restaurant on Northeast Park Street (State Road 70) was charged with felony driving while license suspended (DWLS).
Okeechobee Police Officer Brandon Griesmer was dispatched to the restaurant on March 17 at 1:14 a.m. in response to a report that a driver was unconscious in his vehicle in the drive-thru lane.
The officer made contact with Derril James Geller, the driver of a Ford Expedition. He discovered that Geller’s license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine in 2016, and that his vehicle tag had expired in October 2016. The officer also found Geller had been charged with DWLS on three previous occasions.
Geller was arrested on a felony charge of DWLS as a repeat offender. He was also cited for having an expired tag, of six months or more. His vehicle was towed. He was transported to the county jail. Bond was set at $1,000.
This was the third time in the past four months law enforcement officers have dealt with a similar complaint.
In January, an Okeechobee woman was charged with DUI after passing out in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s on U.S. 441 in Okeechobee.
In December 2017, a Texas man was arrested on a charge of DUI after he was found passed out in the drive-thru line at McDonald’s on U.S. 441.