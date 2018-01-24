Alleged reckless driver charged with DUI

OKEECHOBEE — A 45-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested Monday after a complainant informed law enforcement of a reckless driver.
Orlando Santa Ana-Garcia, Northwest 264th Street, was arrested Jan. 21 on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a valid prescription and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical or physical test of breath, blood, or urine and whose driving privilege was previously suspended for a prior refusal to submit to a lawful test, and driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified.
His bond was set at $8,000. Jail records indicate he has since been released on bond.
According to an arrest report by Officer Ryan Holroyd, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), at approximately 2:24 a.m. on Jan. 21, he responded to State Road 70 East in regards to a reckless driver complaint. Dispatch informed Officer Holroyd that the vehicle in question was as a red Saturn that traveled westbound on State Road 70 East at a slow rate of speed and in the eastbound lane.
Upon his arrival Officer Holroyd located a blue 2002 Saturn SL that traveled west on State Road 70 East and through the intersection of Northeast Third Avenue. Officer Holroyd reportedly witnessed the Saturn drift and cross the lane divider before it returned to it’s lane. The Saturn also apparently slowed and stopped for a green light at the intersection of State Road 15 for approximately three to four seconds before the traffic light turned to yellow.
Officer Holroyd also reported that when the vehicle was stopped, it was a car length past the stop bar and was in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle was reported to have crossed the lane divider in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of State Road 15 North before Officer Holroyd turned on his emergency lights in the 400 block to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, which occurred in the 100 block of Northwest Eighth Street.
Officer Holroyd then made contact with the driver, Santa Ana-Garcia, who was identified by his expired Florida driver’s license. Apparently while Santa Ana-Garcia removed his driver’s license from his wallet, a light blue small plastic bag fell onto his lap. Officer Holroyd reported that the bag appeared to have a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.
The report continued that while Officer Holroyd spoke with Santa Ana-Garcia, he saw that his eyes were red and watery, heard that his speech was “extremely slurred” and detected a strong odor of alcohol came from the vehicle. Officer Holroyd also reportedly saw an open Bud Light beer can in the center cup holder. The odor of alcohol also was detected from Santa Ana-Garcia after he exited the vehicle.
The report concluded that the suspected cocaine field tested positive for the presence of cocaine and weighed approximately .215 grams. Santa Ana-Garcia also had a prior DUI conviction in Nov. 2004 and his driver’s license was suspended back in Nov. 28, 2017. Some 13 photographs of the scene, cocaine and the Intoxilyzer room video were submitted into evidence. The vehicle was turned over to John’s Towing Inc.