Weekend brings battle of the bands, lawn mower racing

OKEECHOBEE — Labor Day weekend will bring some time honored traditions and some new events to Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee Main Street will host Labor Day in the Park Saturday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The park will feature local entertainment, arts and crafts vendors and plenty of food.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, the Labor Day parade will be held in downtown Okeechobee, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will follow the regular parade route, from Aldi’s on Parrott Avenue, north to the intersection of Parrott Avenue and State Road 70, then west on State Road 70 to the end of Flagler Park.

Saturday’s park events will include a stick horse race and a hula hoop contest.

The first day of Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Labor Day Bull Bash will be at the historic Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Rodeo Arena on U.S. 441 on Saturday. Gates open at 1 p.m. The rodeo starts at 2 p.m. with the ever-popular kids’ mutton’ bustin’ competition.

At 6 p.m., head back to Flagler Park for the Battle of the Bands. Entry fee for bands is $25.

Top prize is a chance to audition at “Destination Okeechobee” in Orlando to win a spot to play at the Okeechobee Music Festival. For more information, contact Angie Griffin at 863-697-1105.

On Sunday, the festival in the park will continue with a special feature of church music at the gazebo.

On Monday, festival events will include a lawn mower race at 11 a.m. The lawn mowers will be provided by Sears Hometown Store in Okeechobee. Signups for the race begin at 10 a.m. Participants must be age 18 or older.

A hot dog eating contest is planned at 1 p.m.; an ice cream eating contest at 1:30 p.m.; and, a watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m.

Monday will also bring the second day of the Cattlemen’s Bull Bash, at 2 p.m. at the Cattlemen’s Rodeo Arena.

