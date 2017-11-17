Volunteers welcome to help complete work on Okeechobee veteran’s home on Saturday

OKEECHOBEE —
On Wednesday morning the Okeechobee News met with the individuals, Bill Martin and Gregg Maynard, who are heading up the repairs to Frank Sullivan’s home in Riverbend Mobile Home & R.V. Park and asked for available volunteers to come assist Saturday with the floor-over project.
Mr. Maynard said that County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper was on site to view and assess the damaged property around 9 a.m. Mr. Maynard added that City Councilman Noel Chandler would stop by to take a look at the veteran’s home. Red Combs stated they were “Doing a roof-over, which is a common practice on metal roofs, and a floor-over inside to lay the new carpet/hardwood flooring down.” When asked about the roof-over being done to Sullivan’s home, Terry Miller said, “The 26 gauge galvanized metal roofing material is an upgrade to the dilapidated roof that currently sits on Frank’s trailer.”
“Jon Hartis over at W & W Lumber donated the plywood for the future floor-over job and Luan overlay panels for the walls at no cost. He said to give him a list of materials needed to do the job and would provide them at a discounted rate. Queen Bee Farms donated towards the cost of the Luan overlay panels as well,” Maynard said. The total amount of the donated materials for the floor alone was valued at $796.44.
Councilman Chandler arrived around noon to see the progression on Mr. Sullivan’s home.
“This is Okeechobee, we look after one another here,” he said. “It’s what we do as a community.”
Lunch was donated to the men who worked on the house by Waste Management’s public affairs manager, Teresa Chandler Bishop, who purchased sandwiches from Jersey Mike’s.
“I’m getting all new furniture to replace what was ruined thanks to these men,” Mr. Sullivan said excitedly. Mr. Maynard explained, “A representative from Faith Farm Ministries said to contact them when repairs to the home are completed and they will bring in replacement furniture.”
The plan to acquire the donation is from Faith Farm Ministries is through the non-profit organization The Warrior Center, Inc. located here in Okeechobee.
Mr. Martin said while the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4423 are providing the funds for the home repair, Okeechobee Moose Lodge 1753 – located at 159 N.W. 36th St. – will donate half the total cost back to the VFW.
Mr. Maynard has set up a donation page at https://www.gofundme.com/help-frank-out, and said “I have about eight people who have contacted me to work on Saturday, but the more the better.”
For anyone wishing to assist in expediting the recovery effort, Mr. Maynard left his cell phone number to be contacted at 863-447-5049.