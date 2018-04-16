U.S. 441 traffic crash results in fatality

OKEECHOBEE — A 22-year-old Okeechobee man has died as an apparent result of a traffic crash that occurred in the 11000 block of U.S. 441.
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated that Diego Vega was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on April 15.
According to the release at approximately 1:03 a.m. Sunday, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mr. Jerome Storie, 43, Bartow, traveled south in the northbound lane of U.S. 441.
Mr. Vega was traveling north in the northbound lane of U.S. 441 in a 2012 Chrysler 300.
The front of Mr. Storie’s Silverado collided with the front of Mr. Vega’s Chrysler. The Silverado came to final rest facing southeast partially in the northbound lane and eastern shoulder of U.S. 441. The collision with the Silverado forced the Chrysler to travel southeast into the eastern grass shoulder of U.S. 441 and faced northwest.
Mr. Storie sustained critical injuries and was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce by air. It was reported that both drivers were wearing their seat belts and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The crash was investigated by Trooper R. Ramos, FHP crash investigator, and Trooper Corporal J. Gitto, FHP, homicide investigator.